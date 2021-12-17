Five die in three-car crash at Akim Anyinasin, E/R

General News of Friday, 17 December 2021

Source: 3news.com

Five persons have died in an accident that occurred at Akim Anyinasin junction in the Eastern Region.



The accident involving three vehicles occurred on Thursday morning.



Information from the Eastern Regional Public Relations Officer, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, indicates a yet-to-be identified suspect driver with a Toyota Hiace private mini-bus with registration number GC 7230-21 with 14 passengers on board from Accra to Kumasi overtook a fleet of vehicles in a sharp curve after failing to observe traffic ahead on the N6.



On seeing the danger coming, a second suspect driver, Sgt Brandsford Nimoh Duah, who was travelling from the opposite direction with a Nissan pathfinder with trade plate No. 6043B-21, applied brakes to save the situation.



He, however, lost control of his steering wheel in the process.



His vehicle spun into the opposite lane and crashed into the offside portion of unregistered Toyota Corolla saloon car with trade plate No. DP2997N-21.



The impact of the crash forced the Nissan pathfinder to have a collision at the offside of the Toyota Hiace Bus.



Passengers on board the Toyota Hiace mini-bus were trapped.



It took personnel from the Bunso National Service and the National Ambulance Service to remove the trapped passengers.



They were rushed to the Kibi Government Hospital, where medical officers confirmed five persons were brought in dead.



The bodies have been deposited at the hospital’s morgue for autopsy and identification.



All three accident vehicles have been towed and impounded by the police.



Two of the suspect drivers have been asked to seek medical treatment and report to the police.



The police say they are making frantic efforts to trace and locate the driver of the Toyota Hiace mini bus.