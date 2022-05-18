Five dead in gory accident at Fanteakwa

General News of Wednesday, 18 May 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Five persons have been confirmed dead in a fatal accident at Akrumsu a farming community in Fanteakwa North District in Eastern Region.



The Benz bus with the registration number GE 4075 – E was overloaded with bags of maize, charcoal and aboard with few passengers from Donkorkrom was en route to Akim Agogo however decided to use Miaso to Begoro road instead of the Nkawkaw stretch of the Accra to Kumasi Highway.



The accident occurred on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at about 15:30pm.



A survivor alleged that the driver failed his break and lost control of the steering wheel at a curve near Akrumsu community.



He said the bus suddenly veered off the road and somersaulted multiple times before landing in a ditch.



The bags of maize and charcoal reportedly crashed on the five victims killing down instantly



It took the intervention of residents of Akrumsu who rushed to the scene to rescue passengers who were trapped in the bus.



Later, a joint team of Police, Fire Service and NADMO personnel arrived at the scene.



The driver and his mate were rescued and rushed to Begoro District Hospital for medical attention.



The bodies of the five male deceased have been deposited at the morgue of the same hospital.