Five bystanders shot at funeral grounds, 3 in critical condition

Saturday, 15 January 2022

A 45-year-old man, Musah Yussif, has shot five bystanders at a funeral ground in an attempt to attack one Kambonaa in Tamale, in the Northern Region.



The five were rushed to the Tamale Teaching Hospital, and two have so far been discharged while the other three are in critical condition.



This was confirmed by the Northern Regional Crime Officer, Superintendent Bernard Baba Ananga.



Speaking in an interview with JoyNews, he said, “Yesterday, in the evening around 5pm our attention was drawn to a shooting incident around Agric. The information was that it was a funeral that was being performed for a sub-chief; along the line, somebody went there and disturbed the peace of the environment.



“Our investigations established that five people were shot, three in critical condition, and two in stable condition. So, as we speak, two of them who are in stable condition are believed to have been discharged and the three are still in the hospital,” he recounted.



Supt. Ananga added that aside from the five, one more person was shot dead on the spot while another was lynched.



“We dispatched police officers to the place to verify and give us feedback. They reported back to us that they found one person lying in a pool of blood on the ground.



“They suspected the person was attacked and lynched. So, we dispatched our investigators to assess and verify; they also reported that the person was lynched.”



