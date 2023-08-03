Five bombshells in A-G’s advice on Cecilia Dapaah’s missing money case

General News of Thursday, 3 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Office of the Attorney-General and Ministry of Justice has issued a legal advice to the police on the theft case involving former sanitation minister, Cecilia Abena Dapaah.



Police after the first hearing of the case on July 20, wrote to the A-G's office seeking advice on how to proceed with the case.



In a nine-page advice available to GhanaWeb, Deputy A-G Alfred Tuah-Yeboah recounted the sequence of events leading to the theft of monies as reported by the former minister and her husband, Daniel Osei Kuffuor - the complainants.



The advice analyzed the docket as prepared by the police and the charges proferred against the five accused persons.



It called generally for further investigations into the issue of the amount of monies discovered. A decoupling of and in some instances total dropping of some charges brought against some of the accused. In the case of one accused person, the A-G asked that all charges brought against him be dismissed.



Five new discoveries gleaned from the document are reproduced below:



a. The case of theft was first reported at Tesano in October 2022 but there is no record of arrest at the station



b. Cecilia Dapaah, however, formally reported the case in July 2023; 10 months after first arrest



c. Cecilia Dapaah did not mention who owned two sets of missing monies – US$200,000 and 300,000 euros



d. The two former house helps are denying that they stole US$800,000



e. Cecilia Dapaah says 300,000 cedis stolen was donations from mother’s funeral



Read the full legal advice below:



