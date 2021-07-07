Five arrested in connection with Ntonso-Aboaso clashes; three charged with rioting

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 7 July 2021

Source: GNA

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has arrested five persons for their involvement in the Ntonso-Aboaso clashes on Monday, July 05.



The skirmishes said to have been sparked by tension between two youth groups in the kente-weaving community, located within the Kwabre-East District, resulted in the damage to property, with minor injuries to some members of the feuding factions.



Vehicles were smashed and some shops vandalized in the heat of the confrontation, which necessitated a police reinforcement to maintain law and order.



Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Godwin Ahianyo, the Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), briefing the media in Kumasi, said after screening by the Command, three out of the five suspects were charged with rioting with weapons.



They include Nantogma Shau, a barber, 20, Ernest Boakye, a driver’s mate, 22, and Kwadwo Manu, a driver’s mate, 23, who are all expected to be arraigned on Wednesday, July 07.



The other two persons, according to the Police PRO, had been cautioned and granted police inquiry bail.



A visit by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) to Ntonso-Aboaso on Tuesday, saw a police patrol team on duty to deal with any emergency.



There had been an uneasy calm amongst some youth groups in the area recently, a development that reportedly ignited the clash.