Five armed robbers killed in gun battle with Police

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 8 January 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Police has revealed that five armed robbers have been killed in a gun battle with six others arrested.



According to the Police, the five were killed after a series of special Anti-Robbery intelligence-led operations were carried out throughout the country in the past 48 hours



The Police further revealed that similar operations are being undertaken in various parts of the country, including the Northern and Western North Regions.



Meanwhile, the Police has also revealed that it is reviewing videos of some prophecies that were made by pastors during 31st-night church services in December 2021 to determine if they breach the laws of the country.



According to the Police, laws on the publication of Information including prophecies that have the tendency to cause fear and panic are not limited to 31st watch-night services but all other days.



