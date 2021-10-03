Five armed robbers arrested at Afiadenyigba

Crime & Punishment of Sunday, 3 October 2021

Source: 3news.com

Five armed robbers have been arrested on Saturday, October 2, at about 11.30 pm at Afiadenyigba in the Volta Region.



They were arrested by a joint team of police officers and the people of the town.



The robbers, according to the Police, attacked a shop and shot into a vehicle.



No casualty was recorded, the Police further stated.



This news comes at a time the Commander-In-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured the people of Ghana that the Police and other security agencies will deal decisively with threats posed by criminals.



“The Police Service and, indeed, all the other security services, are determined to deal decisively with the threats posed by dangerous criminals and criminal syndicates,” the President said on Friday, 1st October 2021, when he delivered a speech at the graduation ceremony of the 50th Cadet Officers’ Course, at the Police Training Academy, at Tesano, Accra.



He called for support from the Police to ensure with them to make their work easier.



Give them much “support and cooperation,” he stated.





President Akufo-Addo further indicated that security is a shared responsibility hence the public should cooperate with the personnel to enable them perform their functions well.“The prevention and detection of crime is a shared responsibility between the police and the public.”