Five Shai chiefs dismiss indefinite suspensions against them

Regional News of Thursday, 11 August 2022

Source: Michael Oberteye

Five out of eight chiefs that form the Shai Traditional Council in the Greater Accra Region have dismissed a purported indefinite suspension placed on them by the Paramount Chief of the Shai Traditional Area and President of the Shai Traditional Council, Nene Odeopeor Martey Kojo Awah IV.



The five chiefs include Mankralo Narteh Wayoe lll, Asafoatse Tei-Djahene Korabo IV, Oyeheko Kofi Martey Ahwah l, Mankralo Narh Kwadjartey lll and Nene Okukrubuo Tei Kwasi Agyeman V.



The disgruntled chiefs while accusing the Paramount Chief of disregarding due process in taking his decisions noted that his actions contravened Section 29, sub-section 1 and 2, and also section 31, sub-section 1, 2, 3, and 4 of the Chieftancy Act. 759 of 2008 respectfully.



Speaking at a press conference at the Shai Traditional Council in Dodowa, the embattled traditional leaders described the allegations upon which the decisions were taken against them as dubious and based on mere hearsay since the President of the Shai Traditional Council has been incapacitated for some time now and does not attend meetings or other functions.



According to them, they were not given any opportunity to respond to the allegations levelled against them, adding that the President should have referred the allegations to the council for investigations.



They stressed that due process with reference to the Chieftancy Act was not followed in arriving at the decision to suspend them.



The Chiefs furthered that a police forensic analysis carried out at the headquarters proved that signatures of most of the letters coming from Nene Odeopeor Martey Kojo Awah IV's outfit including some of the suspension letters were forged.



It is their belief therefore that those purported suspension letters did not come from him but rather from some unscrupulous persons around the paramount chief with ulterior motives.



The traditional leaders noted further that, the Shai Traditional Council, like others in Ghana, is a statutory body whose operations are guided by Law as prescribed in the Chieftancy Act. 759 of 2008. To this end, every decision taken by the traditional council must be within the confines of the law.



The traditional leaders therefore emphatically dismissed the actions as being null and void.