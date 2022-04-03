Five Benin nationals seized in armed police swoop

Crime & Punishment of Sunday, 3 April 2022

Source: dailymailgh.com

Five Benin nationals were seized in an intelligence-led operation by police at the KNUST District, police sources say.



The male adults were captured at Bomso, near Oforikrom, by the police, during the operation which targeted criminal dens around the KNUST and its environs on Wednesday (29 March 2022).



The officers from the KNUST District Police Command were spotted in the neighbourhood at about 8:30a.m, searching into two wooden structures which serve as home for the immigrants.



Police gave their names as Dosu David aged 32, Sakla Bonaventure aged 31, Attah Dagbede Masawor aged 31, Limoh Aisen aged 28 and Awelley Constantine Beloculle aged 17.







Carcases of snakes and birds were found in the rooms which depicted that they were engaged in illicit fetish practices.







The suspects who failed to provide any documents of their stay in the country have since been handed over to the Ghana Immigration Service office in Kumasi for further action.