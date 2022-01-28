Fisticuffs regrettable, I don’t expect brawls again – Majority Chief Whip

General News of Friday, 28 January 2022

Source: 3news.com

The Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh Dompreh, has expressed optimism that Parliament will no longer witness fights among lawmakers again as sitting resumed on Tuesday, January 25.



He said the brawls that were witnessed in the House were regrettable.



“It is very regrettable, all of us are not happy about what happened. I think upon a sober reflection it is not just about we casting aspersions or disgracing the rich institution of Parliament but it also takes something away from the image , the corporate Ghana vis-à-vis the fact that Ghana is seen as as the shining beacon of democracy beyond the frontiers of Africa so is very worrying, to that extent I do not expect that we will have these physicality and exchanges again. That notwithstanding we will also have to do what we have to do.



“I am expectant and praying that we will be able to reach out and be able to do what we have to do a. To be fair to our colleagues on the other side, if you will recall, I think apart from the Speakership that we in the Majority lost out , largely all government policies and what government was seeking to pass, our brothers have cooperated.



“In difficult times we have had a reason to sit and agreed for the sake of mother Ghana and for our country to progress and for us to achieve the deliverables that the Ghana ins people are are expecting of us , that has been done.



“The day of the event, I saw the leaders who were helpless , at a point in time they were totally helpless . So the regrets is there , if you talk to all of the leaders , both sides, none of us is happy about what is happening but that is not enough,” the Member of Parliament for Nsawam Adoagyiri said on Wednesday January 26.



On Monday December 20 Members of Ghana’s Parliament could not hold their emotions as some exchanged brawls in the House just before the final vote on the controversial Electronic Transfer Levy Bill, also known as e-levy.



The sit-in Speaker, Joseph Osei-Owusu, had announced that a division would be followed to approve the Bill, presented under a certificate of urgency, and he was going to vote as well in his capacity as a Member of Parliament.



That appeared to have provoked the National Democratic Congress (NDC) members, who questioned his decision to vote after presiding over the night’s proceedings.



They moved to the front of the dais, issuing threats at the Bekwai MP.



This got the Majority MPs to also start agitations and immediately Mr Osei-Owusu handed the presiding role to the Second Deputy Speaker, Andrew Amoako Asiamah, the fight broke out.