Fisticuffs in Parliament over E-levy

Monday, 20 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Members of Parliament were engaged in some fisticuffs in the chamber of the House during the voting on the controversial E-levy bill on Monday, December 20.



The MPs were taking votes on whether or not the E-levy should be adopted under a certificate of urgency.



At the time, Joseph Osei-Owusu who was presiding stated that he was stepping down to vote so, the Second Deputy Speaker should take over.



The Minority had earlier contended that per parliament’s standing orders, the Speaker of Parliament does not have a casting vote, however, Joe Osei-Owusu indicated that he would still vote.



Just when he was about to step down for the Second Deputy to take over, the Minority took the stage.



In the process, the Minority clashed with the Majority with members of both sides exchanging blows.



One of the MPs on the Majority side was dragged to the floor with his shirt torn.



Calm has, however, returned with both sides assuming their respective seats.



The leaders of the Majority side are however not in the chamber.



1.75% levy on electronic transactions



Ken Ofori-Atta introduced a new 1.75% levy on all electronic transactions such as Mobile money transactions, remittances and other electronic transactions.



Fees and charges of government services have also been increased by 15%.



The Finance Minister explained, “It is becoming clear there exists an enormous potential to increase tax revenues by bringing into the tax bracket, transactions that could be best defined as being undertaken in the informal economy.



"As such government is charging an applicable rate of 1.75% on all electronic transactions covering mobile money payments, bank transfers, merchant payments, and inward remittances, which shall be borne by the sender except inward remittances, which will be borne by the recipient.



"To safeguard efforts being made to enhance financial inclusion and protect the vulnerable, all transactions that add up to GH¢100 or less per day, which is approximately ¢3000 per month, will be exempt from this levy,” Ofori-Atta revealed.



