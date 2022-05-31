Fisherman jailed for sexually molesting minor

Regional News of Tuesday, 31 May 2022

Source: GNA

Theophilus Tetteh Laryea, a 50-year-old fisherman, has been sentenced to three years imprisonment by an Accra Circuit Court on charge of indecent assault.



Laryea was earlier on held on the charge of defilement.



However, at the end of the trial, the Court presided over by Mrs. Christina Cann reduced the charge to indecent assault and sentenced Laryea accordingly.



Prosecuting Police Chief Inspector Simon Terkpor said the complainant was a 45-year-old trader and mother of the victim, also aged 10.



Prosecution said the complainant and Laryea resided in the same area at Osu, Accra.



It said on March 20, this year, the complainant went to church and left the victim and her younger sister at home.



The Prosecutor said the victim and her younger sister and another minor were indoors watching television.



It said Laryea went to the room and managed to lure the victim into the chamber of the room and defiled her.



A report was made to the Police and a medical form was issued to the victim to seek medical treatment.



On March 21, this year, Laryea was arrested and in his caution statement, he denied having sex with the victim although he went into the room to watch television.