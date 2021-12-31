First-time MPs share their experiences in parliament

General News of Friday, 31 December 2021

Parliament has 137 MPs each on both sides



Alban Bagbin is historic Speaker of Parliament



Dzifa Gomashie, Stephen AMoah, others share talk parliament experiences



A year ago today, these Members of Parliament might have just been gearing up for what they imagined their lives as new lawmakers would be, totally unaware what the actual experiences could be like.



For a number of them, whether it was on matters of debates on executive documents brought before the House, or, having the opportunity to vet others, some of whom are colleagues of theirs, and for various ministerial portfolios, the new MPs surely should have taken down a few notes of what their first year in parliament has been by now.



In marking this milestone, especially for the kind of parliament they form a part of: the equal split of MPs on both sides of the House, GhanaWeb caught up with a handful of them for some comments.



Our reporter, Nimatu Yakubu, asked each of these first-time MPs what their assessments of their first years doing the business of lawmaking has felt like and here are some of their feedback:



