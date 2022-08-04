First few weeks in office has been challenging – JFK admits

General News of Thursday, 4 August 2022

Newly elected General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Frimpong Kodua, has conceded that the past few weeks after the party’s delegate conference has proved to be overwhelming, not just to him but to every delegate who contested in the elections.



Many NPP patriots and Ghanaians at large would know the renowned lawyer as a laudable, humble and open individual, but considering the power handed over to him as the party’s General Secretary, many believe he would lose his identity like most politicians along the way.



However, responding to this general assumption in an interview with Don Kwabena Prah on Happy98.9 FM’s “Epa Hoa Daben” socio-political talk show, JFK indicated that despite his new environment, patriots can best relate to him in such a distinguished position.



Justin Kodua shared that he has since received countless messages and immeasurable support after winning the General Secretary position of the NPP.



“I can say the last two weeks have been very challenging but I also understand it. Because after elections, the people who helped in the campaign, from the grounds, the consistency level, regional level and even people without positions yet they sacrificed and came into your camp to help you win. Others could have been mates who we went to school with and have barely heard from them but after the winning they were very happy,” he said



“So, after the elections and all that I had about 7,000 to 8,000 messages and up until now I haven’t been able to reply all of them. As I do new ones keep coming through. Some even take their time to call and indicate that they’ve sent me messages but for now together with my PA we’re going through all and give every one of them a response,” he added.



Justin Kodua Frimpong who held the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) role of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) further revealed that he is yet to hand over his position to a new appointee by the President of the Republic, Nana Akufo-Addo.



“As I speak now I’m yet to hand over the YEA position to the next person and the appointment of the new YEA boss lies with the President as we know of which I have no influence in. Just like he appointed me I trust in his judgement to make the right appointment like he did with mine,” he noted.



Justin Kodua Frimpong beat John Boadu to the General Secretary position of the NPP. He amassed a total of 2,837 votes while John Boadu trailed behind him with 2, 524 votes.