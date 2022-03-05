First elementary school in Ghana becomes death trap to students

Regional News of Saturday, 5 March 2022

Correspondence from Central region



Philip Quaque Boys’ Basic School in the Cape Coast metropolis in the Central region has now turned into a death trap for students.



About 300 students make use of the school building which is on the verge of collapse.



The school, also referred to as the first elementary school in Ghana was built by Philip Quaque, a pioneer educator, an evangelist and the first African Anglican missionary in the Gold Coast.



Some of the classrooms have just half roofing sheets providing shelter for the students, while other classrooms do not have roofing at all.



Currently owned by the state, there hasn't been any major renovation of the building, hence, its current state.



In an interaction with some of the students, they stated that they are afraid the building can someday collapse on them.



They called on government to come to their aid to prevent any disaster.



The headmistress of the school, Leticia Saka on the other hand recounted that authorities in the Metropolis such as the Central Regional Minister, Marigold Assan, MP for Cape Coast South, Kweku George Ricketts-Hagan, MCE for Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly, Ernest Arthur and other senior citizens of Cape Coast have all pledged to support the school but they are yet to fulfil their promises.



