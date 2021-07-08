First and second ladies contribute to socio-economic dev’t – Razak Opoku backs payment of allowances

General News of Thursday, 8 July 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Razak Kojo Opoku, a member of the governing New Patriotic Party has advanced arguments in favor of the formalization of allowances for the spouses of the president and his vice.



In a social media post, Razak Kojo Opoku since gave a historical context to what he holds to be the important roles played by the first and second ladies in the development of the country.



He noted that giving an official backing to the benefits enjoyed by the first and second ladies is a laudable move that must be welcomed by all.



The founder of the Concerned Voters Movement said that First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo and Second Lady, Samira Bawumia have since assumption of their respective roles in 2017 made significant contribution to the socio-economic development of the country.



“Considering the monumental responsibilities/tasks undertaken by the First and Second Ladies in support of the Government, clearly, it can be perfectly argued and established that, indeed, our First and Second Ladies deserve some form of benefits from the State.



“We all appreciate the immense role of the 31st December Women’s Movement under the leadership of Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings. Through that movement, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings was able to support her husband former President Jerry John Rawlings' regime in critical areas of the economy.



“Our current First Lady, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo has contributed extremely well, especially in the health sector through her foundation - Rebecca Foundation. She did it for Mother and Baby Unit of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH). She did it for the 41-bed Paediatric Intensive Care Unit at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital to provide quality and adequate health care to children.



“Similar contributions had been made from others such as Lordina Foundation, Samira Empowerment and Humanitarian Projects etc,” he said.



The payment of emoluments to the first and second ladies has become a topic of public discourse after President Akufo-Addo agreed to a recommendation of five-member emolument committee which was approved by the seventh parliament.



President Akufo-Addo was initially cited as having unilaterally made the decision but Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has clarified that the president is only implementing a proposal which has been passed by parliament.



Meanwhile the Minority caucus in Parliament has filed a suit at the Supreme Court, challenging the legality of the payment of allowances to the spouses of the president and his vice.