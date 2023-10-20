First Sky Group supports flood victims, donates items worth GH¢1m and GH¢2.5m insurance package

General News of Friday, 20 October 2023

Source: First Sky Group

The Firsy Sky Group, has come to the aid of victims of the Akosombo dam spillage with support of items worth GH¢1million, together with an insurance package also totaling GH¢2.5million.



The company’s philanthropic gesture was in response to the Government’s call on corporate Ghana to contribute its quota to alleviate the suffering of the flood victims.



The list of items donated to the displaced flood victims at the Best Care Hotel in Battor, on Wednesday include; 800 bags of Rice, 250 pieces of Mattresses, 2000 bottles of Sunflower oil, Sugar; -50 bags of 10kg sugar- 15 bags of 50kg sugar, 1000 bags of sachet water, 10boxes of Milo and Rolls of bread.



The rest are Boxes of Sanitaries; -Paridox black soap, -Boxes of shea pomade -Sponges, Sanitory Pads - Pepsodent toothpaste -Tooth brushes, Razor blades, 100 buckets, Bales of clothes; -Sweat shirts -Skirt and blouses for women -Menswear -Children clothing’s, A bale of bedsheets and Towels and Two bales of rubber slippers (flip-flops).



Presenting the relief items in a brief ceremony, the Group Chairman, Eric Seddy Kutortse, said the gesture forms part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility [CSR] and that at this crucial moment given the havoc wrecked by the spillage, it was judicious that the company came to the support of the victims who are going through this traumatic situation through no fault of theirs.



“We’re here to offer our support to our brothers and sisters; who in their resolved to save the country from being plunge into darkness are hardly hit by the brunt of the spillage. Per reliable information and to prevent plunging the country into serious darkness, the spillage was necessary; and for their sacrifices must be helped”, Mr. Kutortse added.



He also pledged to as a matter of urgency and in line with his Group’s humanitarian policy put up a more modern and benefitting temporal structure to house the affected who are currently taking shelter in the classrooms, so they can free up such facilities for academic work to continue.



Present at the ceremony apart from the hospital authorities and staff of the First Sky Group, was the Member of Parliament [MP] for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.



Insurance Package



On behalf of the First Sky Group, Chief Executive Officer [CEO] of Serene Insurance, Mercy Naa Koshie Boampong, in a letter addressed to the Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Yao Lesta, on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, announcing the Group’s package for the affected, said, “We wish to express our heartfelt sympathy for the unfortunate flooding incidence following the Akosombo dam spillage”.



“We at Serene Insurance, in addition to the support by our parent company First Sky Group, wish to provide a Group Personal Accident Insurance for victims who may suffer death as result of the incidence”.



“The total cover under the policy is GH¢2.5 million and the benefit per person is GH¢5,000 which will be payable to their dependents”.



“We trust this will complement the effort of the Council as they mobilize for support”.



The latest gesture by the First Sky Group headed by Eric Seddy Kutortse, adds up to the list of its philanthropic deeds, for instance, its continuous support to kidney patients in the country, footing their bills for the past eight [8] years.



Per verifiable and veritable records, the Group has spent over Thirty Million Ghana Cedis (GH¢30,000,000.00) on the Free Dialysis Project, in addition to paying for the cost of some kidney transplant operations, the latest being two kidney patients who successfully underwent operations on July 4 and July 5, 2023, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.



Emulate First Sky



Recently, President Akuffo-Addo, urged indigenous companies to emulate the shining example of the First Sky Group in its service delivery.



In a speech read on his behalf by the Minister of Roads and Highways, Mr Kwesi Amoako Atta, at the 20th anniversary thanksgiving service of the Group in Accra, on Sunday, January 8, 2023, the President commended the company on its contribution in the area of health care, particularly, the goal to set up a world class kidney transplant facility in the country, which would be the first of its kind in the West African sub-region.



“This, surely, when realised, should improve the quality of life of these patients, the majority of whom are a young, economically productive group of the Ghanaian society and who can potentially be integrated back into society with adequate treatment,” he added.



Established in 2003 as a wholly owned Ghanaian entity, the First Sky Group comprises of First Sky Construction Limited, First Sky Commodities Limited, First Sky Bitumen Processing Limited, Volta Serene Hotel, Serene Insurance Company Limited, Frerol Rural Bank, and First Sky Energy Limited.



It has a total work force of over 3,800 stationed at various sites, offices and locations across the length and breadth of the country.







Background



The recent spillage from the Akosombo and Kpong Dams by the Volta River Authority [VRA] has displaced about 26,000 persons and destroyed properties running into millions of cedis as well as large tracks of farm lands. The spillage by VRA, which records its first occurrence since 2010, has been attributed to the excess water in both reservoirs, due to the unusually high volumes of rainfall that occurred this year.



The affected communities are Battor, Tefle, Mepe, Sogakope, Adidome, and Anlo, in the South, Central, and North Tongu districts of the Volta Region. President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo touring the affected areas, reminded them that, as a Father of the nation, it was his responsibility to take care of all the needs of every single Ghanaian, irrespective of one’s political and religious affiliations/ considerations and any other such factors.



He admonished against politicisation of disasters such as the dam spillage. Addressing the Chiefs and people of Mepe, he said, “My visit here is a very simple one. It is to come and sympathise and commiserate with you about the tragedy that has occurred. When it happened, I was in America on an official business and the Chief of Staff called me in America about what had happened and we discussed what had to be done.



“We agreed to establish an inter-ministerial committee to coordinate government response to the tragedy…”.



“When these things happen and government acts, politics does not come into the matter at all. When I took the oath of office as president, I took the oath as president for every single individual in Ghana, all people in Ghana, all districts and whether they voted for me or not, once I have taken the oath, I am the President of all the people so Togbe, I want the people here, beginning with you, and the elders to understand that when something like this happens and Government acts, Government is acting for Ghanaians, all Ghanaians. “I came here because Ghanaians are having difficulties and are suffering, and it is my responsibility to try and help. Because, if it is a question of counting who votes for me and who doesn't vote for me, then I shouldn't be here, because you don't vote for me. But that is not my concern. And, in any event, one day you will vote for me and my party.



“So Togbe, I came here this afternoon to express my sympathy with all the people of Mepe and the areas affected," he noted. President Akufo-Addo also assured the affected communities of constant and adequate supply of relief items, disclosing that nine [9] safe havens have been established in Mepe for the displaced to ensure their safety. “It is NADMO’s intention to continue the exercise of providing relief items”, he said.



Touching on the destroyed farmlands, President Akufo-Addo assured that the Ministry of Finance, Food and Agriculture will team up with his Office to fashion out a comprehensive solution to deal with the challenges.