First Lady should return her wardrobe, travelling allowances too - NDC Communicator

General News of Sunday, 18 July 2021

Source: rainbownradioonline.com

A former national deputy organizer for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mahdi Gibril, has described the decision by First Lady Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo to return all allowances paid her as populist.



The young politician believes that the decision by the First Lady is only meant to appeal to ordinary people who feel that their concerns are disregarded by established elite groups.



First Lady Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo has rejected the Prof. Ntiamoah-Baidu committee report, which recommended salaries to be paid to her.



The First Lady in a statement said she has taken note of discussions surrounding the matter and not happy with how people have attached negativity to the story to make her appear as a self-serving woman and self-centered person.



Expressing her displeasure, she has also decided to refund all allowances paid her since her husband took office in 2017.



But Mahdi Gibril says the First Lady is not being sincere.



To him, all the allowances the First Lady had received include wardrobe, travelling and other benefits.



He thinks she must return them if she is sincere about her decision.



”1st lady Rebecca Addo pls stop this populism. Remember the allowance also includes your travelling, wardrobes and feeding. Please refund those one’s too now,” he wrote on Facebook.



