First Lady opens 54-bed hostel for children with cancer

Health News of Thursday, 11 November 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

First Lady Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo on Wednesday, 10 November 2021 opened the Sunshine Hostel for children with cancer at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.



The ultra-modern 54-bed hostel is the first of its kind in Ghana and the biggest in Africa.



It was built to address the problem of lack of suitable accommodation for the duration of the child’s treatment for cancer for those who travel from afar.



The facility, named ‘The Rebecca Akufo-Addo/GHAPACC Sunshine house’, will provide a safe comfortable place for children receiving treatment for cancer and their families.



Speaking at the opening ceremony, Mrs. Akufo-Addo noted that: “This [the hostel] will relieve the stress of having to travel several hours repeatedly for treatment along with its associated cost and risk for children and their families.”



She further explained that the facility was named Sunshine House because “when a child is down with cancer, we need a ray of hope to urge us on to believe the light will follow the darkness, we named it sunshine hostel also because children are a ray of sunshine.”













