General News of Friday, 7 October 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

First Lady Rebecca launches social media campaign on breast cancer awareness

First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo

Ghana’s First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo has launched a social media campaign as part of efforts to create awareness on breast cancer.

The initiative is urging participants to record a 10 to 15 seconds video of themselves talking on what they will do to prevent or reduce breast cancer and tag the official social media handles of the first lady.

A Facebook Post made on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, said statements should have the words “We Rise.”

The videos must then be shared on social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter with the hashtags #FLBreastCancerCampaign #WeRise

Submitted videos will be compiled and added to a bigger breast cancer campaign video.

BELOW IS THE FULL POST

The month of October is designated as “Pinktober” or the “Pink Month” to create awareness on Breast cancer, the need for early detection through screening, signs and symptoms associated with disease.

It is also used to celebrate survivors and show support for anyone affected by breast cancer.

“WE RISE”

To kick start the social media campaign, the First Lady in a video post said “we rise to make sure all women get tested as early as possible to prevent or drastically reduce breast cancer mortalities”.

