First Deputy Speaker has every right to vote when presiding - Lawyer

Politics of Friday, 24 December 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Private legal practitioner lawyer Kwesi Bekai has slammed Members of Parliament for the dishonorable and uncouth behavior they exhibited on Monday, December 20, 2021.



He said the brouhaha that surrounded the decision by First Deputy Speaker’s attempt to vote on the day was not unlawful.



He explained that once the First Deputy Speaker Joseph Osei-Owusu is also a parliamentarian, he has the right to vote.



“You cannot prevent him from voting. He had every right to vote. He is a parliamentarian,” he said.



He warned that the chaos will repeat itself when the House resumes recess and the best way to prevent it is to beef up security in the chamber.



He noted that we cannot sit unconcerned and allow the MPs to throw the House into a state of confusion, anarchy, and indiscipline.