First Akufo-Addo DCE nominee approved

General News of Friday, 24 September 2021

Source: 3news.com

The first of 260 nominated metropolitan, municipal and district chief executives (MMDCEs) has been approved by assembly members.



On Thursday, September 23, Bismark Baisie Nkum was approved as Chief Executive for Gomoa West District after he polled 39 out of 52 votes cast.



He was renominated as a DCE by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Coincidentally, he is the President of the National Association of Local Authorities of Ghana (NALAG).



Among personalities at the elections was the Minister of Information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.





Other assemblies are expected to start voting on the nominated MMDCEs.



The Bawku Naaba, Asigri Azorka Abugrago ll, on Thursday called for a first-round approval of all six nominated MDCEs within his jurisdiction.



They had called on him at his palace.



Bawku Naaba calls for one-touch endorsement of MDCEs within his kingdom

Upper West Regional Coordinating Council has set Thursday, September 30 to start voting on the chief executive nominees for municipal and district assemblies in the region.