Fire razes down several shops in Asawase, Kumasi

Regional News of Thursday, 3 February 2022

Source: otecfmghana.com

A deadly fire outbreak has razed down several shops in Asawase Bombay, a popular wood market at Akwatialine in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region



OTEC News’ reporter Kwame Agyenim Boateng who is currently at the scene reported that goods amounting to thousands of cedis have been destroyed by the raging inferno.



The fire started around 9 am on Thursday morning. The cause is still unknown.



Two fire tenders were rushed to the scene after the first team of fire officials failed to fight the blazing fire.



Although hundreds of youth in the area have joined officials of the Ghana National Fire Service to douse out the fire, houses in the area are at risk of being wrecked.



According to Kwame Agyenim Boateng, some of the owners of the wood companies are stranded, and there are fears by residents that the fire will extend to wooden structures near the site of the blaze.



“We have some electricity pylons here and the wires are down. This is a big danger for the residents here,” one resident said.



An eyewitness who spoke to OtecNews said this is not the first time such an outbreak has been recorded at the wood market.



He suspects that a gas cylinder that exploded at the scene made the outbreak worse.



“This fire has affected more than 300 people… A gas cylinder caused the fire to intensity, if not, we would have controlled the fire. This is not the first time such a fire is happening. In 2010 a similar thing happened, and it was more serious than what we are experiencing today. That one affected over 400 people,” he said.



The chairman of head porters at the wood market also appealed to the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) to come to the aid of the head porters who have lost their properties to the fire.











