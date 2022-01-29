Fire outbreak: Leave spaces in your ‘burglar proofs’ in order to escape

General News of Saturday, 29 January 2022

Source: atinkaonline.com

A Director at the Rural Directorate of the Ghana National Fire Service, DCFO James Owusu Agyei has advised the public to make extra space in their burglar proofs at their homes to enable them escape in case of fire outbreak.



He observed that when people build, they cover the whole house with burglar proof to prevent thieves from entering and so when there is a fire outbreak, they are unable to escape.



He recalled that recently, a similar incident happened at Buduburam in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region where a family of seven were swept away by fire because their neighbours could not help them escape due to the structure of their building.



Speaking on Atinka TV‘s morning show, Ghana Nie with Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu, DCFO James Owusu Agyei said aside creating space in their burglar proof, families must start practising how to escape at home through those extra spaces so that in a situation like that, they will be able to escape.



“The burglar proof is good but let us leave spaces so that in case something happens we can escape,” he added.



Market Fires

Speaking on causes of market fires, he said per their investigations, electrical faults and overloading are the main causes of market fires.

Aside that, DCFO James Owusu Agyei observed that most fires occur because of negligence on the part of traders or market users.

When asked why market fires occur almost simultaneously in the country, he said it could be mere coincidence, explaining that the dry season makes everything prone and so it is not surprising that one market burns and others follow.



Way Forward



Meanwhile, he said it is a shared responsibility among the Fire Service, individuals and the respective Assemblies to ensure that there is little or no fire moving forward.



However, he said the GNFS is going to intensify education and sensitisation of fires in order to address the challenge.