Fire kills woman, children in Kumasi

Three lives were lost due to a fire outbreak in their home at Asuoyeboah in Ashanti Region on Tuesday dawn.



A mother and her two children lost their lives during the incident at about 12:30 AM after several attempts to save them by residents proved futile.



According to 3news.com, the mother has been identified as Felicia, 48, and her two children are Obed Owusu, 11, and Christabel Owusu, 9.



Meanwhile, the man of the house has been rushed to the hospital after he sustained severe burns in an attempt to save his family.



“We are in shock with the intensity of the fire even though it was raining at the time of the incident. We thought the rain would minimize the impact, but within minutes, the entire 10-bedroom apartment was engulfed with fire, and our effort to try and save them proved futile,” an eyewitness, Edward Osei, said.



“They all got trapped and couldn’t come through the window because of the burglar-proof. However, the man of the house managed to escape because he was in a separate room. He decided to go back and rescue his family but to no avail. He later sustained some severe burns and was rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for treatment,” another eyewitness said.



The bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the KATH morgue, awaiting autopsy.



