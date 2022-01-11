Fire kills one; destroys nine rooms at Kronom Kyerease

Regional News of Tuesday, 11 January 2022

A 65-year-old man has died after a fire gutted his home at Kyerease, a suburb of Kronum in the Ashanti region.



The fire, according to reports, started on the evening of Monday, January 10.



An occupant of the affected house believes the fire might have been caused by an electrical fault, a claim the fire service is yet to confirm.



“I heard some inhabitants shouting fire! I realized it was coming from one of the rooms” Adwoa Agyapomaa told Akoma FM’s, Kwame Yeboah.



Nine rooms were burnt.



The charred body of Kwadwo Asare was found in one of the gutted rooms.



His body has since been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital morgue.



“The man was bedridden and couldn’t escape during the blaze” an eyewitness revealed.



Reports say it took the fire service about an hour to douse the inferno.



The Ashanti region since January this year has recorded over 60 fire outbreaks, according to the Ghana National Fire Service.