Fire hydrants in Makola were not working - GNFS on delay in fight fire

General News of Tuesday, 6 July 2021

Source: rainbownradioonline.com

The Ghana National Fire Service has disclosed reasons why it could not respond to the fire outbreak at Makola as expected.



The service said the entire country, only two turntable ladder fire engines are available in fighting fire on high rise buildings.



Public Relations Officer Divisional Officer I, Mr. Ellis Robinson Okoe, said the hydrants they had were also empty hence they had to drive to circle and Kaneshie to fetch water.



He explained that all the hydrants in Makola did not have the pressure required to fight fire in the Central Business District.



This he admitted affected their work in bringing the fire under control.



On the cause of the fire, he said the service is now going to probe the matter.



He said although eyewitnesses have claimed the fire was caused by a generator that blasted, the service does not want to rely on this narrative until the probe is over.



According to him, they used nine fire tenders and one from the military in bringing the fire under control.



Divisional Officer I, Mr. Ellis Robinson Okoe lamented the difficulty they encountered in accessing the building when they were fighting the fire.



He said they have been able to bring the fire under control after several hours.



The inferno at Makola market destroyed a three-storey building and valuables running into millions of Ghana cedis.



The outbreak reportedly started around 9 am on Monday on the last floor of the three-storey building.



Affected persons told Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that when they called the GNFS, situated a few meters away, they claimed “they do not have water” to control the fire.



