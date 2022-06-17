Fire guts shoe factory at Atonsu Agogo

Regional News of Friday, 17 June 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

A gas tank has caught fire at the premises of a shoe factory close to the Lobab International School at Atonsu Agogo in the Kumasi Municipality of the Ashanti Region.



The incident occurred on Friday, 17 June 2022, and caused thick acrid smoke in the area.



Students of the Lobab International School, residents close to the scene of the incident, and users of the shoe factory had to be evacuated while Firefighters worked to prevent the gas tank from exploding.



The fire has since been brought under control.



No casualties were recorded.