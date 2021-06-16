Fire guts parts of Abossey Okai spare parts hub

General News of Wednesday, 16 June 2021

Fire gutted parts of Abossey Okai spare parts hub in Accra on Wednesday dawn at about 4 am.



Information gathered by GhanaWeb reveals that the fire-ravaged some shops in the area not far from the Abossey Okai chief’s palace.



In a video sighted by GhanaWeb, residents in the area could be heard wailing as the fire raged on with thick smoke.



According to an eyewitness who spoke to GhanaWeb, the National Fire Service team did not arrive on time following a number of distress calls.



Although the extent of damage is yet to be known, no casualty has been recorded so far.



