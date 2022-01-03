Fire guts furniture shop at Ho

General News of Monday, 3 January 2022

Fire has destroyed a furniture shop within the Ho municipality of the Volta region.



According to the Volta Regional Fire Service, the cause of the fire which started around midday is unknown and under investigation.



Though no casualty was recorded, the fire completely destroyed the shop and all that it contained.



According to eyewitnesses the fire started around midday.



Personnel of the Volta Regional Fire Service were called to attend to the situation.



The Officers responded to the call and prevented the fire from spreading to nearby shops.



The owner of the furniture shop, Mr. Kafui Aveme, told GBC News that he was informed about the fire outbreak in his shop while he was in Church.



According to him, he does not know the cause of the fire and that he is waiting for investigations from Personnel of the Fire Service.



The Volta Regional Fire Officer, Assistant Chief Fire Officer One, Joy Ameyibor Ayim commended his men for responding swiftly to the call to enable them to prevent further destruction of property.



He noted that the service recorded two fire outbreaks on the second day into the new year.



He urged the public to take necessary precautionary measures to avoid fire outbreaks, especially during the harmattan.