Fire guts dormitory at St. Paul Technical School, 60 students displaced

Regional News of Saturday, 30 April 2022

Source: starfmonline.com

A fire incident at St. Paul Technical School (SPATS) in Akyem Kukurantumi in the Eastern Region has displaced over 60 students.



The fire which occurred in the boys' dormitory also burnt books, trunks, mattresses, monies and other educational materials of the students.



No casualty was recorded because the fire outbreak occurred while the students were in class.



The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Ghana National Fire Service which responded to douse the inferno.



According to the principal of St. Paul Technical School (SPATS), Benjamin Adjabeng, management is struggling to find accommodation for the displaced students because the existing dormitories were already congested.



“I’m appealing to philanthropists, NGOs, the government, individuals, to come to the aid of the school. Firstly, to cater for the belongings of the students, especially their books. The form three students have all their books burnt, including trunks, and mattresses. So we are in need of mattresses, trunks, chop boxes, provisions, and books. In addition, a fresh student who just reported got all his belongings burnt to ashes,” The principal lamented.



Currently, a temporal shelter has been provided for the affected students.



Meanwhile, some of the old students living in the Eastern Region have visited the school to commiserate with the affected students and to motivate them since they were traumatized and dispirited.