Fire guts compound house, leaves 2 children unconscious

Regional News of Friday, 11 June 2021

Source: angelonline.com

Fire has gut a compound house in the Ashaiman-Lebanon community destroying properties and leaving two children in mild conditions.



According to reports, the incident occurred in the day when the tenant whose room got burnt was absent. “They (tenant) had gone to work. His children too had gone to school. So at 7:45 hours, neighbors to the tenant realized that smoke was coming out of the room.



“So they hurriedly broke down the doors to the room and took off the roofing sheets for the smoke to escape before calling on the fire service to intervene,” a reporter said.



The victim who was later contacted, indicated that he had not installed any electric cable in the room to have caused the fire, but has been using candles and coils in the rooms.



The two children who were choked with smoke to the point of unconsciousness, were reportedly sleeping next door, which the smoke had pervaded.



They have been taken to the hospital for medical attention.