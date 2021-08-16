Fire guts Angel TV

General News of Monday, 16 August 2021

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The premises of Angel TV, a subsidiary of the Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN) was gutted by fire on Sunday afternoon.



The fire which swept through one of the studios and the Master Control Room (MCR) Department has been doused by personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS).



The cause of the fire however remains unknown.



The station which has been the number one digital channel in Ghana is subsequently off air.



Management has however assured viewers and its clients alike that efforts are underway to ensure that the station is back on air soon.



