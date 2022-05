Regional News of Friday, 27 May 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet

Fire has gutted a three-storey building housing Police officers at Aboabo in the Ashanti Region.



The inferno occurred on Thursday, 26 May 2022.



Several rooms housing police officers were affected by the fire, leading to the destruction of property.



