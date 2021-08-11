Fire guts 3-bedroom self-contained house in Wenchi

Regional News of Wednesday, 11 August 2021

Source: angelonline.com.gh

A 3-bedroom self-contained apartment has been gutted by fire at Wenchi Boadan in the Wenchi Municipality of the Bono Region.



Wenchi Municipal Commander of the Ghana National Fire Service, Divisional Officer 3 (DO III), Mr. Eric Boateng disclosed that on Saturday, 7th August 2021, one Abubakari reported to the station at about 4:31 am that there was a fire outbreak around ASWAQ Islamic basic school, adjacent Britishman’s house at Boadan.



“We rushed to the scene where the fire occurred to bring the fire under control, it took us ten minutes to bring the fire under control…,” he said.



Mr. Eric Boateng explained that properties worth thousands of cedis including $200 were destroyed by the fire.



However, an eyewitness explained that even though per the location of the fire station they could have used 10 minutes maximum to arrive but unfortunately the fire personal arrived some 25 minutes later.



He further explained that if the firefighters had arrived on time, the fire would have been controlled and some properties might have been preserved.



The fire was said to have commenced when a gas cylinder exploded in a kitchen.



