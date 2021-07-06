Fire erupts at SCOAN premises on Day 1 of TB Joshua’s funeral

General News of Tuesday, 6 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Yesterday marked Day 1 of a weeklong funeral for the late TB Joshua



• A candlelight procession was held at the SCOAN headquarters in Lagos



• The fire incident happened after the event and was quickly doused



A fire incident was recorded within the Synagogue Church Of All Nations, SCOAN, headquarters in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos.



The fire started after a candlelight procession held at the premises to kickstart a weeklong funeral and burial ceremony for founder of the church, Temitope Balogun Joshua – popularly referred to as TB Joshua.



According to local media outlets, eyewitnesses who pleaded anonymity said the fire had engulfed one of the buildings serving as a store and had likely been triggered by an electrical fault. The SCOAN is yet to officially comment on the incident.



The Premium Times portal said it started close to midnight and was put under control by church members who collected water and fought the flame.



The Lagos State fire department are said to have arrived on the scene in the early hours of Tuesday, July 6; to ensure that the situation had been thoroughly brought under control.



Today is day 2 of the funeral ceremony with a tribute service slated for today and tomorrow (6th – 7th July).



The remains of the popular televangelist will be laid in state on the 8th with interment on the 9th and a thanksgiving service on the 11th to end the celebration of the life of Prophet TB Joshua.



TB Joshua died on June 5 at the age of 57. It was barely a week to his 58th birthday when he passed.



The SCOAN is yet to name his sucessor.