Fire destroys three containers at Lashibi

General News of Thursday, 22 July 2021

Source: GNA

Fire has destroyed a drinking spot and three containers at Lashibi near Shalom Spot in Tema West, near Accra.



Mr Ellis Robinson Okoe, Public Relations Officer (PRO), Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), said the containers were used as Provision Shop, Cosmetic Shop and Plastic products Shop, in that order.



Mr Okoe said the Service received a distress call from the scene at around 0510 hours on Thursday morning, adding that three Fire tenders were dispatched to the scene.



The fire tenders, he said, included Fire Tender 9 (FT9), Fire Tender 40 (FT40) and Tango 8B.



Mr Okoe said the GNFS arrived at the scene at exactly 0523 hours and that by 0729 hours they had extinguished the inferno.



He said the rooftop of the Drinking Spot and its meter switch, Provision Shop and the Cosmetic Shop were partially burnt whilst the Plastic Products Shop was totally burnt in the inferno.



Mr Okoe said the Service was still investigating the cause of the fire.



