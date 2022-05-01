Fire destroys structures at Agbogbloshie market

General News of Sunday, 1 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Fire service rescues Komkomba lane residents



Wooden structures destroyed by fire at Agbogbloshie



Firefighters dispersed to control fire outbreak at Agbogbloshie market



Some structures at Agbobloshie have been destroyed by fire on Sunday, May 1 here in Accra.



The Komkomba lane which has become a place of residence for some people in wooden structures were destroyed by fire.



A report by 3news.com indicated that the Ghana National Fire Service said eight (8) pumps were dispatched to the fire scene to douse the raging fire.



“Fire containment seriously underway by our plucky Firefighters,” the statement said.



Meanwhile, there have been no casualties yet.



