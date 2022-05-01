You are here: HomeNews2022 05 01Article 1528076

General News of Sunday, 1 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Fire destroys structures at Agbogbloshie market

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Fire fighters at the scene Fire fighters at the scene

Fire service rescues Komkomba lane residents

Wooden structures destroyed by fire at Agbogbloshie

Firefighters dispersed to control fire outbreak at Agbogbloshie market

Some structures at Agbobloshie have been destroyed by fire on Sunday, May 1 here in Accra.

The Komkomba lane which has become a place of residence for some people in wooden structures were destroyed by fire.

A report by 3news.com indicated that the Ghana National Fire Service said eight (8) pumps were dispatched to the fire scene to douse the raging fire.

“Fire containment seriously underway by our plucky Firefighters,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, there have been no casualties yet.

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment