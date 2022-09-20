Fire destroys shops, vehicles in Asafo

Regional News of Tuesday, 20 September 2022

Fire has engulfed shops and vehicles at Asafo within the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly of the Ashanti Region.



According to citinewsroom.com an eyewitness, the incident started around 11: 30am on Tuesday morning.



“It started after some petroleum products spilt over and spread onto some vehicles that were being worked on and caught fire,” citinewsroom stated.



Eyewitnesses say six shops, three ford buses and one Opel salon car, including other valuables, have been burnt as a result of the fire.



