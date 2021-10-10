Fire destroys Nhyinahin SHS building

General News of Sunday, 10 October 2021

Source: 3news.com

Nhyinahin Catholic Senior High School a five-room dormitory block in the Ashanti region has been gutted by fire.



The incident which recorded no casualty happened on Thursday night, the Police said.



The Ashanti Regional Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) DO III Desmond Ackah, told journalists that “We had a distress call at 9:30 pm last night that there was a fire outbreak at Nhyinahin Catholic Senior High School. So we quickly dispatched the Nhyinahin fire tender to the school, and it took us about five minutes to get there.”



“Upon arrival, we realized that fire has engulfed the boys’ dormitory block A and the fire was all over and spreading widely and very fast in all the six rooms in that particular block, and in order to prevent the fire from the further spread."



"We defensively and offensively tackled the fire, and we brought it under control at exactly 11:27 pm, and then eventually succeeded in dousing the fire completely at exactly 12:23 pm,” he added.