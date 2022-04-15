Fire destroys 16-bedroom house at Sunyani-Baakoniaba as fire engine fails

Regional News of Friday, 15 April 2022

Source: GNA

Fire has razed to the ground a 16-bedroom house and rendered 45 occupants homeless at Baakoniaba, a Sunyani suburb.



The fire, which started around 1035 hours Wednesday, destroyed property and personal belongings running to millions of Ghana cedis.



No casualty was reported and the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) said it was working to ascertain the cause.



Linus Dapilah, a victim, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the fire started from a locked wooden kitchen which contained liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders attached to the house.



Divisional Officer Grade III (DOIII) Ignatius N-Noekor, the Bono Regional Fire Operations Officer, who led the team, said the fire tender developed a pump failure when the team arrived.



“We tried calling the Abesim and Nsoatre fire stations for assistance, but the fire had already burnt the entire house,” he stated.