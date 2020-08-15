General News of Saturday, 15 August 2020

Source: 3 News

Fire at our office did not affect main block; data centre safe - EC

The fire erupted on Friday morning

The Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC) says the fire outbreak at its regional office at Sarpeiman on Friday did not affect its data centre.



“The fire did not affect the main administration block,” the Commission stressed in a statement on Friday, August 14.



The cause of the fire is not yet known but reports say it hit the storage facility of its regional office.



“The fire struck the storage facility of the Sarpeiman Office and destroyed a number of used items including old forms, ballot boxes and referendum stationery.”



It said “personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service were able to bring the fire under control”.



It entreated the public to ignore reports that the fire destroyed its data centre.



“The Electoral Commission assures the general public that its data centre is safe and secure.



“The Electoral Commission is working closely with the Fire Service and the security agencies to unearth the cause of the fire.”





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.