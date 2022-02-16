Fire Tender involved in an accident; 5-member crew in critical condition

General News of Wednesday, 16 February 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

A 5-member CREW of the Kwame Danso fire station are in critical condition and are battling for their lives after a fire tender that was responding to a distress call was involved in an accident.



The near-fatal accident occurred when a motorbike rider carelessly crossed the Fire Truck.



In an attempt to avoid crashing and killing the motor rider, the Fire Truck then lost its balance and somersaulted thrice on the highway landing on its roof in a nearby bush.



The fire truck got badly damaged.



Drivers who chanced on the accident when it happened helped to convey the critically injured Crew Members to the Atebubu Government Hospital.



4 of the critically injured crew members have since been referred to Techiman Holy Family Hospital where they are battling for their lives.



However, the other Crew Member is responding well to treatment at the Atebubu Government Hospital.