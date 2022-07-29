Fire Service mourns former chief fire officer

General News of Friday, 29 July 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has announced the death of its former Chief Fire Officer (CFO), Mr Edwin Ekow Blankson who passed on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.



Management of the service expressed their heartfelt condolences to the family of Officer Edwin Ekow Blankson.



The GNFS noted that he died after battling a short illness.



A official statement from the GNFS said management with a heavy heart, announces the demise of their beloved colleague who served for three decades.



“Management on behalf of all Personnel of the Service extends its deepest and heartfelt condolences to his family and friends,” the Director of Public Relations, T.O. Affum ACFO 1 said.



The late Chief Blankson was the Chief Fire Officer from September 2017 to October 2021.



He served the country for 33 years and served in various capacities as the Regional Commander for the Volta, Eastern, Greater Accra and the Upper East Regions.



He was also the Director of the Technical Services, Rural Fires, ICT and Operations departments until his appointment as the Chief Fire Officer.