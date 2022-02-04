Fire Sekondi-Takoradi MCE – Security Analyst demands

General News of Friday, 4 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sekondi-Takoradi MCE arrested



Police officers discovering voice under new administration, Dr. Adam Bonaa



Sekondi-Takoradi MCE to be arraigned before court Friday February 4



Security analyst, Dr. Adam Bonaa has said the Metropolitan Chief Executive of the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA), who verbally assaulted a police officer, Abdul-Mumin Issah, should be relieved of his duty as investigations continue into the matter.



According to him, the conduct exhibited by the MCE does not merit someone who is to represent the president at the local level.



While condemning the act of the MCE as one which is “disgraceful and shameful”, Dr. Adam Bonaa said the MCE should alternatively be made to serve one week in police custody.



“I’m hoping that tomorrow [Friday, February 4, 2022] when he is sent to court, the court will do the country that honour by remanding him into police custody or prison custody for a week just so he will learn a lesson. Some will say remand should not be used as a punishment but I think that we must all learn to respect authority. I will urge the president that these persons especially this MCE is not suitable to represent him in that municipality and as quickly as possible he should be relieved of his position whiles the process is ongoing in court,” he said in a TV3 interview.



The Sekondi-Takoradi MCE, Abdul-Mumin Issah was on Thursday, February 3 arrested for reckless and dangerous driving while approaching a police snap checkpoint at the Kwasimintsim cemetery on Wednesday, February 2, 2022.



He is reported to have verbally assaulted a police officer discharging his lawful duty while additionally threatening to have him transferred to Enchi.



The MCE is set to face three charges relating to the following: Assault of a public officer, Offensive conduct conducive to breaches of the peace and disturbing the peace in a public place contrary to Sections 205, 207 and 298, respectively, of the Criminal and Other Offences Act of 1960, Act 29.



The Command said he has also been charged for dangerous driving contrary to Section 1 of Act 683 of 2004 as amended by Act 761 of 2008.



The MCE is expected to appear before the court today Friday, February 4, 2022.