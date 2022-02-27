Fire Commander urges farming communities to form fire volunteer squad

Regional News of Sunday, 27 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence form Western Region



The Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipal Fire Commander has called on farming communities to form fire volunteer squads to help in fighting fire outbreaks in the villages.



According to D.O 3 Alex Assiem, these fire volunteers will be trained to have basic training in firefighting so that in case there is a fire outbreak on farmlands, they are able to salvage the situation.



Speaking to GhanaWeb in an interview, the fire commander noted the fire tenders cannot move to farming communities that are very far from the municipality in case there is an incident.



He added that “even if the fire tender can go, by the time the fire team gets to the community, a lot would have been lost, but if the fire volunteer squad is in the community, they will make use of the basic fire training given them to douse the fire.



"It will be very painful to have all your farms destroyed by fire just within one day because you could not get anyone to help you out,” he said.



He explained that it is a directive for all fire stations to ensure that, fire volunteer squads are formed in the communities backed by the assembly by-laws to help reduce fire incidents in farming communities.



Mr. Alex Assiem urged chiefs, opinion leaders, and assembly members to call on fire service to train people who will volunteer to do that work in basic firefighting.