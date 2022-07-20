Fire Afriyie Akoto, Amoako Atta - Chief tasks Akufo-Addo to reshuffle ministers

General News of Wednesday, 20 July 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Benekumhene of Buoyem, Nana Ameyaw Antwi-Bosiako II, has advised President Akufo-Addo to reshuffle his ministers to help address some of the challenges Ghanaians have raised.



The traditional ruler says some of the ministers are underperforming and are not fit to hold office.



Speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, Ghanaians are currently complaining of financial hardship, and that has affected some of the good works of the President.



He specifically asked President Akufo-Addo to sack the Agric Minister Dr. Afriyie Akoto because he is currently complacent and forgot about his job because of his presidential ambition.



”I appeal to the President to sack him. He is no longer fit for the job. He should sack him so he would go and focus on her presidential ambition.”



He told the news team that the reason why the prices of foodstuff have increased, is due to the undue advantage some individuals take.



He said people come to his town to purchase farm produce cheaper but increase them when they bring them to Accra.



He also wants the Minister for Roads and Highways Mr. Amoako Atta, to be sacked since, in his view, he has failed.



”Chiefs are not allowed to engage in politics, but we have discovered that all is not well. President Akufo-Addo has done some positive things.



"However, the incompetence and complacency of some of his ministers have affected him. Ghanaians are outraged and complaining of hardship because some of the ministers are incompetent. President Akufo-Addo must reshuffle immediately and sack all those who are underperforming.”