Find your favourite radio stations on the GhanaWeb TV page

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb TV launches on November 1, 2021 and ardent readers and visitors of the vertical website portal can now find their favorite radio stations on the GhanaWeb TV page.



After 22 years of media excellence, GhanaWeb remains the highest-ranking website in Ghana and third on the list after search engine firm, Google and YouTube.



To mark this significant feat, the addition of the radio page will be made available for all readers and visitors on the yet-to-be-launched GhanaWeb TV page.



Users will be able to select from close to over 40 radio stations of their own choosing and enjoy live transmission on there.



They will also be served with video content from GhanaWeb TV wide range of programmes such as; The Untold, The Lowdown, Bloggers Forum, BizTech, Talkertainment, Sports Check and many more.



How to access Radio on GhanaWeb TV



You first log on to www.ghanaweb.com on your smartphone and click on the Menu Button to your left, find the GhanaWeb TV page in the options and click to open.



You will then head to the radio section of the GhanaWeb TV page and select the station of your choice to start listening.



About GhanaWeb TV



GhanaWeb TV is an advertising-based video on demand (AVOD) and streaming television on Ghana’s most popular website distributing video content such as news and programmes to millions of people over the internet.



GhanaWeb TV started streaming its interactive programmes and compelling news videos on December 7, 2020, with its coverage of Ghana’s 2020 general elections.



In 3 days, it garnered 21.9 million views on GhanaWeb and over 500,000 views on GhanaWeb’s YouTube and Facebook channels.



GhanaWeb TV offers 24-hour innovative, relevant, authentic and compelling content on GhanaWeb’s digital channels which can be watched on any device, anytime and anywhere.



Contact Us



tv@ghanaweb.com

sales@ghanaweb.com

+233(0)540125014

+233(0)540125012

+233(0)556546135

+233(0)556616619