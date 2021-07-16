Find out what puts you at risk of getting fibroids

Health News of Friday, 16 July 2021

Source: etvghana.com

A licensed medical doctor at the 37 Military Hospital, Dr. Ewura Adjoa Ahimah Nunoo, has provided free education on what puts a woman at risk of getting a fibroid.



She explained fibroid as an abnormal growth of the uterus or the womb of a woman and this disease, according to Dr. Ewura Adjoa, has no specific causes. However, there are certain risk factors that make a woman more prone to having fibroids.



Talking to Mercy Bee the Ekumfi Princess on eTV Ghana’s Girl Vibes, she stated that, “The colour of our skin basically or our race is a factor. The fact that we’re black people make fibroids quite common in us. Family history is another factor so if your mom or someone in your family had it, it’s most likely that you can have it as well”.



Again, she mentioned that some hormones and genetic factors come to play, and obesity also puts people at a higher risk of getting fibroid.



Also, “those who live an unhealthy lifestyle are at risk so if you’re not eating well, you drink alcohol, smoke, etc. it can also put you at risk of having uterine fibroids but there are no specific causes like the way we know that a mosquito bite can cause malaria,” she added.



Sharing some of the symptoms that women can look out for as an alert to check for fibroid, she educated that some women tend to bleed quite heavily during their menstrual periods and even at any period within their ovulation cycle. This means that some women may experience long and heavy bleeding even after their menstrual period.



“You can bleed as long as 7-10days and there’s a lot of pelvic pain. Other times, because the uterus presses on the bladder when it starts to grow fibroids, some people have difficulty urinating and others may be constipated as well”, said Dr. Ewura Adjoa.



The doctor warned that some women may not show any symptoms at all, therefore it is very important that women take regular scans and it is important that they get very familiar with their bodies so much that they notice once there is the slightest change.