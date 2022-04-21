Find a formidable running mate or quit – Political Scientist to Mahama

General News of Thursday, 21 April 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

A Political Scientist, Mohammed Abass, says for the opposition National Democratic Congress to win the 2024 Election former President John Mahama will have to leave the scene as flagbearer or bring in a formidable running mate.



Speaking to Joshua Kodjo Mensah on Starr Today, Tuesday, Mr. Abass said the latest Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) got it right on the fresh candidate for the NDC ahead of the next general election.



“They are right, revitalization is needed if you look at what the NDC has gone through and the last elections that we had, you will clearly see that there is the need for revitalization. I have said that somebody like Mahama, we have seen all of Mahama. Looking at his political career being in the Presidency, being in opposition campaigning and then unable to make it.



“So I was suggesting that if he is going to be the candidate again then the revitalization must come from another angle. In this particular case I am looking at them having a very vibrant running mate,” the Political Scientist disclosed.



He continued “Somebody who will come and complement his weaknesses and then bring in some fresh ideas and be the man to be seen doing all the work just as we had during the time of Bawumia and Nana Akufo-Addo. So that could be one way they can bring the revitalization that people are calling for or himself vacate the seat for a new person to automatically bring in this new vitalization.



He, however, said the NDC has a challenge because the former President is the most marketed and with the money.



“They (NDC) missed the opportunity earlier for what we are talking about now, which is getting a new person and marketing that person. That opportunity was lost when Mahama himself decided to come back.



"Because at that time I had argued that that was the opportunity to allow the others the platform so that they can also come and market themselves before we get to times like this.



“But they missed it and they are in this dilemma, he is the only marketed person they have so for the revitalization they need a charismatic person to pair with him.”